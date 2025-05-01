Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $17.10 million 13.01 $20.41 million $0.47 20.36 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio $75.19 million 8.71 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

WhiteHorse Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 2 0 0 1.67 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 0 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 10.65% 12.86% 5.59% Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 327.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index and Lipper General and Insured Unleveraged Municipal Debt Funds Average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio was formed on March 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

