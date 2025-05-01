Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.17. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 231,728 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $181.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RBBN. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth about $208,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 476,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 119,266 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $564.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

