Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rithm Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley raised Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

