Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) to Repurchase $2.00 million in Stock

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the savings and loans company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 6.9 %

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 million, a P/E ratio of 158.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Riverview Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 186,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $965,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

