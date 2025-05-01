Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Roche from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. Roche has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $44.31.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
