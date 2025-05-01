Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $59.43, but opened at $61.73. Rogers shares last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 10,715 shares trading hands.

The electronics maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,353,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $239,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,725,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,828,000 after buying an additional 255,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,823,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 810,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,312,000 after acquiring an additional 170,145 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

