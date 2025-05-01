Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.32.

Shares of TTD opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

