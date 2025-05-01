Roth Capital Has Strong Forecast for MAG Silver Q1 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.09.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,839,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3,324.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 860,326 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 711.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 392,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 344,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $3,482,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,649,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 208,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.