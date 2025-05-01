Roth Capital Predicts TRX Gold’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TRX)

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TRX Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRX Gold in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. grew its position in TRX Gold by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121,479 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

