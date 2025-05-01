Royal Bank of Canada Cuts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $183.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

EGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.94.

EGP opened at $163.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day moving average of $170.39.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 23,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

