Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKU. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,478.74. This represents a 10.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,696,000 after purchasing an additional 322,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

