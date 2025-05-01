Royal Bank of Canada Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $61.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of LYB opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after purchasing an additional 851,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after buying an additional 558,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,913,000 after acquiring an additional 199,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

