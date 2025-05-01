Royal Bank of Canada Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $695.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $694.00 to $695.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.91.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $560.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $567.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.69. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.