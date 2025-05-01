Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 166.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

RHP opened at $87.86 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.39.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

