Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

