Scotiabank Cuts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$175.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CGI from C$192.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CGI from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$177.00.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$146.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a 12-month low of C$132.06 and a 12-month high of C$175.35.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

