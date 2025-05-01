Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Dover’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $170.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Dover by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Dover by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

