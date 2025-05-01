SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 238,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:SLS opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.53. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group ( NASDAQ:SLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.