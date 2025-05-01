Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $332.20, but opened at $345.30. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $349.14, with a volume of 234,700 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

