Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,303.50 ($83.99).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.3 %

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £107.53 ($143.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83. The firm has a market cap of £206.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,573.51 ($127.56) and a 12 month high of £133.88 ($178.39). The company’s 50-day moving average price is £110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £109.95.

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.