Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,303.50 ($83.99).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.3 %
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.