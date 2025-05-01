Short Interest in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Drops By 47.3%

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of CISO Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CISO Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of CISO Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CISO Global alerts:

CISO Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CISO opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CISO Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

CISO Global Company Profile

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.