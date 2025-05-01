Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Rises By 97.1%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBSR opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

