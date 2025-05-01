Short Interest in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Increases By 98.6%

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Lichen China Price Performance
NASDAQ:LICN opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Lichen China has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $488.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.28.
About Lichen China
