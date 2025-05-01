Short Interest in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Increases By 98.6%

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lichen China Price Performance

NASDAQ:LICN opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Lichen China has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $488.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.28.

Get Lichen China alerts:

About Lichen China

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Lichen China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lichen China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.