Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Decreases By 42.3%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
MGF opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0195 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Government Markets Income Trust
- What is a support level?
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.