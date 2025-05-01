Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Decreases By 42.3%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

MGF opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0195 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 627,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 489,892 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,277,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 291,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 346,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

