Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Expands By 96.4%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 242,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 100,819 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 71,032 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TDF opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

Templeton Dragon Fund Cuts Dividend

About Templeton Dragon Fund

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

