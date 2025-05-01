Short Interest in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Decreases By 35.8%

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XBP Europe Price Performance

Shares of XBP Europe stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. XBP Europe has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Get XBP Europe alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XBP Europe stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. XBP Europe comprises 0.6% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. owned 1.66% of XBP Europe as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBP Europe Company Profile

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XBP Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBP Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.