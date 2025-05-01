Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$17.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIA shares. TD Securities set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$16.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$13.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is 232.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

