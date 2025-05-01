SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,639,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 326,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,126,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,271,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 94,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.52 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. Equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

