Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $173,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.11 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

