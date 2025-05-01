Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Given a C$0.80 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.80 target price by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 416.13% from the company’s previous close.
Silver X Mining Stock Performance
AGX stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. Silver X Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.38.
About Silver X Mining
