Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Given a C$0.80 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.80 target price by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 416.13% from the company’s previous close.

Silver X Mining Stock Performance

AGX stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. Silver X Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.38.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

