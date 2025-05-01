SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SILV opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

