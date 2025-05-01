SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

SITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.30.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

