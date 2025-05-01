SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Trading 4.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SJW Group traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $56.04. 31,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 228,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SJW Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

