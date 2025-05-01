Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Trading Up 6.3% Following Earnings Beat

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.3% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 473,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 812,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smithfield Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smithfield Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd/Adr Wh sold 2,506,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,138,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,518,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,376,340. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Smithfield Foods during the first quarter worth $8,156,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smithfield Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

Smithfield Foods Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78.

Smithfield Foods Company Profile

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

