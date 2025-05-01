Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $7.77. Snap shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 19,848,059 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.
Insider Activity at Snap
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $95,793.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,029.28. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $206,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 480,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,922.02. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Snap
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $422,049,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,848,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.92.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
