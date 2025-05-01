Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,772.08. The trade was a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.48%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

