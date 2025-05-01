South Bow Q1 EPS Forecast Decreased by US Capital Advisors

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of South Bow in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Get South Bow alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

South Bow Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. South Bow has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in South Bow during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.