SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Lynch sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $9,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,210.24. This trade represents a 57.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $2,657,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 954,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,792,094.56. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956 over the last 90 days. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

