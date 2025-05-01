Sprout Social (SPT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter. Sprout Social has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.740 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

Read Our Latest Report on SPT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,358.76. This trade represents a 35.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,720.03. This trade represents a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,839. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprout Social stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 391.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.