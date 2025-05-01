SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Lowered by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $143.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.26. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $218.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,592.18. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.11.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

