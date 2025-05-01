Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.19, but opened at $51.16. Stepan shares last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 16,149 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $593.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.77 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 69.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Lewis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $31,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $120,452.88. This represents a 35.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Stepan by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 781.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 67.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

