Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABCB. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Douglas D. Strange bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after buying an additional 223,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 55,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 789,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

