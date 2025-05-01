Stifel Canada Issues Negative Forecast for TSE:CIG Earnings

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 27th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIG. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.