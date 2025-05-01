Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Price Target to $29.00

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $382.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,347,000 after acquiring an additional 386,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 214,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

