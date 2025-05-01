StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.61. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $814.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($18.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($166.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 EPS for the current year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
