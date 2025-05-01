StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.61. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $814.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($18.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($166.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 848,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109,425 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

