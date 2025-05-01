StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
AUMN stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.47.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
