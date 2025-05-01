StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get GoPro alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPRO

GoPro Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). GoPro had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GoPro by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.