StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

