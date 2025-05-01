StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.71. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 425.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%.

Institutional Trading of SCYNEXIS

About SCYNEXIS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 626,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 26,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

Featured Stories

