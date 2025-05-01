StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SCYNEXIS Price Performance
Shares of SCYX stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.71. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 425.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.
