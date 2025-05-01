StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Posted by on May 1st, 2025

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zovio Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

About Zovio

(Get Free Report)

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.